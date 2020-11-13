Stand: 27.10.2020 16:27 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 13.11.2020

Am Mikrofon: Sarah Seidel
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
Deep PurpleLionel Hampton And His All StarsFresh Sound"Besuch auf einem Wolkenkratzer"
Kids Are Pretty PeopleJoe Lovano & Hank JonesAngel"Live At Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola"
TheresiaMartin Wind & The JazzBaltica Jubilee EnsembleLaika"Theresia"
The Moon SongCharlie Haden & Pat MethenyVerve"Beyond The Missouri Sky"
Part ILars Danielsson / Christopher Dell / Nils LandgrenACT"Salzau Music On The Water"
No Title / Part IVincent Peirani / Federico Casagrande / Ziv RavitzNDR ProduktionNDR Jazzkonzert (459) / Vincent Peirani / Federico Casagrande / Ziv Ravitz  / RLS / Hamburg / 06.04.2018

