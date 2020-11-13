Stand: 27.10.2020 16:27 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 13.11.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Deep Purple
|Lionel Hampton And His All Stars
|Fresh Sound
|"Besuch auf einem Wolkenkratzer"
|Kids Are Pretty People
|Joe Lovano & Hank Jones
|Angel
|"Live At Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola"
|Theresia
|Martin Wind & The JazzBaltica Jubilee Ensemble
|Laika
|"Theresia"
|The Moon Song
|Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny
|Verve
|"Beyond The Missouri Sky"
|Part I
|Lars Danielsson / Christopher Dell / Nils Landgren
|ACT
|"Salzau Music On The Water"
|No Title / Part I
|Vincent Peirani / Federico Casagrande / Ziv Ravitz
|NDR Produktion
|NDR Jazzkonzert (459) / Vincent Peirani / Federico Casagrande / Ziv Ravitz / RLS / Hamburg / 06.04.2018
