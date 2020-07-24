Stand: 27.07.2020 17:42 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 24.07.2020

Am Mikrofon: Jan Paersch
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
JOAN LEEMario Rom’s Interzone Laub.RecordsNothing is True
RISE OF THE BLACK CENTIPEDEMario Rom’s Interzone Traumton RecordsEverything is Permitted
DANCING IN A CAGE OF A SOULShake StewTraumton RecordsRise and Rise Again
HANS    Mario Rom’s Interzone Traumton RecordsEverything is Permitted
SO HE SPOKEShake StewTraumton RecordsGris Gris
BROKEN IMAGE OF MAN   Mario Rom’s Interzone Traumton RecordsTruth is Simple to Consume
PHENOMENONMario Rom’s Interzone unveröffentlichtn.a.
THIS TIRING CHASEMemplex Traumton RecordsSouvenir
BLUE VELVET Mario Rom’s Interzone Traumton RecordsEverything is Permitted

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 24.07.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

Drucken