Stand: 27.07.2020 17:42 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 24.07.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|JOAN LEE
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|Laub.Records
|Nothing is True
|RISE OF THE BLACK CENTIPEDE
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|Traumton Records
|Everything is Permitted
|DANCING IN A CAGE OF A SOUL
|Shake Stew
|Traumton Records
|Rise and Rise Again
|HANS
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|Traumton Records
|Everything is Permitted
|SO HE SPOKE
|Shake Stew
|Traumton Records
|Gris Gris
|BROKEN IMAGE OF MAN
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|Traumton Records
|Truth is Simple to Consume
|PHENOMENON
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|unveröffentlicht
|n.a.
|THIS TIRING CHASE
|Memplex
|Traumton Records
|Souvenir
|BLUE VELVET
|Mario Rom’s Interzone
|Traumton Records
|Everything is Permitted
