Synapsen: Woher kommt das neue Coronavirus?

Verschiedene Verschwörungsmythen ranken sich um die Herkunft des neuartigen Coronavirus. Was spricht für einen natürlichen Ursprung? Und wie gesichert arbeiten Labore? Im Podcast erklärt Wissenschaftsjournalist Wieland Gabcke im Gespräch mit Host Maja Bahtijarević, welche Theorien wissenschaftlich gesehen wahrscheinlich sind und welche nicht.

(3) Woher stammt das Coronavirus?

Sendung: Synapsen. Ein Wissenschaftspodcast von NDR Info | 29.05.2020
47 Min

Host Maja Bahtijarević geht im Gespräch mit NDR Wissenschaftsjournalist Wieland Gabcke der Frage nach, wo der Ursprung des neuartigen Coronavirus sein könnte - ist es wirklich von Fledermäusen auf den Menschen übergesprungen oder wurde es doch aus einem Virologielabor in die Welt rausgetragen?

Die Quellen:

Menachery, Vineet (u.a.), "A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence", Nature Medicine, 9.11.2015: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985

Das S4-Labor im Robert-Koch-Institut: https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/Diagnostik_Speziallabore/Hochsicherheitslabor/Hochsicherheitslabor.html

Das S3-Labor in Helmholtzzentrum für Infektionsforschung: https://www.helmholtz-hzi.de/de/forschung/technologieplattformen/uebersicht/s3-labor/unser-labor/

Silver, Andrew (u.a.), "China will Virenforscher stärker kontrollieren", Spektrum der Wissenschaft, 21.4.2020: https://www.spektrum.de/news/china-will-virusforscher-staerker-kontrollieren/1725534

Deuber, Leo, "Chronik der verlorenen Zeit", in: Süddeutsche Zeitung, 4.4.2020: https://projekte.sueddeutsche.de/artikel/politik/coronavirus-in-wuhan-chronik-der-vertuschung-e418140/?reduced=true

Botao, Xiao (u.a.), "The possible origin of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus", ResearchGate, Februar 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20200214144447/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339070128_The_possible_origins_of_2019-nCoV_coronavirus und https://img-prod.tgcom24.mediaset.it/images/2020/02/16/114720192-5eb8307f-017c-4075-a697-348628da0204.pdf

"Immer lautere Forderungen an China", Tagesschau.de, 19.4.2020: https://www.tagesschau.de/inland/china-corona-117.html

Zhengli, Shi (u.a.), "Origin and evolution of pathogenic coronaviruses", Nature Reviews Microbiology, 10.12.2018: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-018-0118-9

Qui, Jane, "How China’s ‚bat woman‘ hunted down viruses from SARS the the New Coronavirus", Scientific American, 11.3.2020, aktualisiert für Juni 2020: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavirus1/

Bengston, Dean, "All journal articles evaluating the origin or epidemiology of SARS- CoV-2 that utilize the RaTG13 bat strain genomics are potentially flawed and should be retracted", OSFpreprints, 21.4.2020: https://osf.io/wy89d/

Peter Dasnak über RaTG13-Diskussion auf Twitter: https://twitter.com/PeterDaszak/status/1259111768217063424

Segreto, Rossana, "Is considering a genetic-manipulation origin for SARS-CoV-2 a conspiracy theory that must be censored?", ResearchGate, April 2020: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340924249_Is_considering_a_genetic-manipulation_origin_for_SARS-CoV-2_a_conspiracy_theory_that_must_be_censored

Anonymer Autor, "The undeniable evidence that the Wuhan-Coronavirus is man- made", NerdHasPower-Blog, März 2020: https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/ratg13-is-fake.html

Pradhan, Prashant, "Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag", bioRix, 31.1.2020 (zurückgezogen): https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full.pdf

Irving, Aarton T, "No, 'HIV insertions' were not identified in the 2019 coronavirus, contrary to claums based on questionable bioinformatics study", HealthFeedback, 4.2.2010: https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/no-hiv-insertions-were-not-identified-in-the-2019-coronavirus-contrary-to-claims-based-on-questionable-bioinformatics-study/

Zhengli, Shi (u.a.), "A pneumonia outbreak associated with a new coronavirus of probable bat origin", Nature, 3.2.2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2012-7

Andersen, Kristian (u.a.), "The proximal origins of SARS-CoV-2", Nature Medicine, April 2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9 und https://www.scripps.edu/news-and-events/press-room/2020/20200317-andersen-covid-19-coronavirus.html

Kristian Andersens Twitterpost zu einem Reddit-Link, der seine Forschung anschaulich erklärt: https://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen/status/1240536591761719296

Vortrag auf Youtube zu der Forschung des Scripps Instituts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1OEgl5Bgls&feature=youtu.be

Anonyme Autoren, "Evidence SARS-CoV-2 Emerged From a Biological Laboratory in Wuhan, China", GitHub, 16.4.2020: https://project-evidence.github.io/

Host
Maja Bahtijarević

Maja Bahtijarević moderiert "Synapsen", den Wissenschaftspodcast von NDR Info.

