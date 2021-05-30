Stand: 22.05.2020 17:00 Uhr
Synapsen: Woher kommt das neue Coronavirus?
Verschiedene Verschwörungsmythen ranken sich um die Herkunft des neuartigen Coronavirus. Was spricht für einen natürlichen Ursprung? Und wie gesichert arbeiten Labore? Im Podcast erklärt Wissenschaftsjournalist Wieland Gabcke im Gespräch mit Host Maja Bahtijarević, welche Theorien wissenschaftlich gesehen wahrscheinlich sind und welche nicht.
