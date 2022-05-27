Eine Petrischale mit Keimen © picture alliance /dpa Foto: Armin Weigel

Synapsen: Gefährlicher Widerstand

Stand: 27.05.2022 13:30 Uhr

Über 1 Million Menschen sterben nach Schätzung der WHO jedes Jahr an antibiotikaresistenten Bakterien. Das Problem ist vielfältig: Viel zu oft werden Antibiotika verschrieben, in einigen Ländern sind sie sogar frei verfügbar.

In der Tierhaltung werden sie oft prophylaktisch in größeren Ställen gegeben. Außerdem werden kaum neue Medikamente entwickelt - der Markt regelt eben nicht alles. Wissenschaftsjournalistin Daniela Remus erklärt im Gespräch mit Host Lucie Kluth, warum das so ist, wie Antibiotika überhaupt wirken und was das für die Gefahr bedeutet, sich im Krankenhaus mit multiresistente Keimen zu infizieren. Sie erklärt, warum Pilzesammeln im Wald Hoffnung bieten kann - und sie nimmt uns mit ins Labor am Helmholtz-Zentrum in Braunschweig, wo Naturstoffe auf ihre antibiotische Wirkung hin untersucht werden. 

(56) Gefährlicher Widerstand

Sendung: Synapsen. Ein Wissenschaftspodcast von NDR Info | 27.05.2022 | 14:00 Uhr | von Lucie Kluth/Daniela Remus
56 Min | Verfügbar bis 31.12.2099

Die Hintergrundinformationen

Helmhotz Zentrum für Infektionsforschung in Braunschweig, Forschungsgruppe von Prof. Mark Brönstrup: Neue Wirkstoffe
Testolin, G., Cirnski, K., Rox, K., Prochnow, H., Fetz, V., Grandclaudon, C., Mollner, T., Baiyoumy, A., Ritter, A., Leitner, C., Krull, J., van den Heuvel, J., Vassort, A, Sordello, S., Hamed, M.M., Elgaher, W.A.M., Herrmann, J., Hartmann, R.W., Müller, R., and Brönstrup, M. (2020). Synthetic studies of cystobactamids as antibiotics and bacterial imaging carriers lead to compounds with high in vivo efficacy. Chemical Science, 11, 1316 – 1334.
Peukert, C.; Popat Gholap, S.; Green, O.; Pinkert, L.; Van den Heuvel, J.; Van Ham, M.; Shabat, D.; Broenstrup. M. (2022). Enzyme-activated, Chemiluminescent Siderophore-Dioxetane Probes Enable the Selective and Highly Sensitive Detection of Bacterial ESKAPE Pathogens. Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
Pinkert,L.; Lai,Y.H.; Peukert,C.; Hotop,S.K.; Karge,B.; Schulze,L.M.; Grunenberg,J.; Brönstrup,M.; (Jahr: 2021). Antibiotic Conjugates with an Artificial MECAM-Based Siderophore Are Potent Agents against Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacterial Pathogens. In: J.Med.Chem. 
Zur Pilz-Forschung von Prof. Marc Stadler: Helmholtz Zentrum für Infektionsforschung
Helaly SE, Thongbai B, Stadler M (2018). Diversity of biologically active secondary metabolites from endophytic and saprotrophic fungi of the ascomycete order Xylariales. Nat Prod Rep, 35:992-1014
Sandargo B, Chepkirui C, Cheng T, Chaverra-Munoz L, Thongbai B, Stadler M, Hüttel S (2019). Biological and chemical diversity go hand in hand: Basidomycota as source of new pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. Biotechnology Adv, in press.
Eger, E. , Schwabe, M. , Schulig, L.2 , Hübner, N. , Bohnert, J., Bornscheuer, U. , Heiden, S., Müller, J. , Adnan, F., Becker, K., Correa-Martinez, C., Guenther, S., Idelevich, E., Baecker, D., Schaufler, K.. Extensively Drug-Resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae Counteracts Fitness and Virulence Costs That Accompanied Ceftazidime-Avibactam Resistance Acquisition | Microbiology Spectrum, 2022, 18.04.22 Artikel: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35435751/
Schaufler, K. Der Kampf gegen resistente Bakterien. Biospektrum 28, 222 (2022).

