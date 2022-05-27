Synapsen: Gefährlicher Widerstand

Sendung: Synapsen. Ein Wissenschaftspodcast von NDR Info | 27.05.2022 | 14:00 Uhr | von Lucie Kluth/Daniela Remus

56 Min | Verfügbar bis 31.12.2099

Über 1 Million Menschen sterben nach Schätzung der WHO jedes Jahr an antibiotikaresistenten Bakterien. Das Problem ist vielfältig: Viel zu oft werden Antibiotika verschrieben, in einigen Ländern sind sie sogar frei verfügbar.



In der Tierhaltung werden sie oft prophylaktisch in größeren Ställen gegeben. Außerdem werden kaum neue Medikamente entwickelt - der Markt regelt eben nicht alles. Wissenschaftsjournalistin Daniela Remus erklärt im Gespräch mit Host Lucie Kluth, warum das so ist, wie Antibiotika überhaupt wirken und was das für die Gefahr bedeutet, sich im Krankenhaus mit multiresistente Keimen zu infizieren. Sie erklärt, warum Pilzesammeln im Wald Hoffnung bieten kann - und sie nimmt uns mit ins Labor am Helmholtz-Zentrum in Braunschweig, wo Naturstoffe auf ihre antibiotische Wirkung hin untersucht werden.



Die Hintergrundinformationen



Helmhotz Zentrum für Infektionsforschung in Braunschweig, Forschungsgruppe von Prof. Mark Brönstrup: Neue Wirkstoffe

Zur Pilz-Forschung von Prof. Marc Stadler: Helmholtz Zentrum für Infektionsforschung

