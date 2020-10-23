Stand: 27.10.2020 11:16 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 23.10.2020

Am Mikrofon: Henry Altmann
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
Swing 42Joscho StephanAcoustic Music RecordsSwinging Strings
Tous abus sera puniBotticelli BabyUniqueJunk
Twerk & Travel in SpaceRocket MenJazzLabTwerk & Travel in Space
Lonely WeekendMeinrad Kneer QuintettJazz Haus MusikOneriology
They Don‘t Really Care about UsKadri Voorand, Mikhel MälgandACTIn Duo with Mihkel Mälgand
Days Like TheseDjango DeLuxeedel recordsWilhelmsburg
Brother JNathan OttUnit RecordsThe Cloud Divers
Der DompfaffTini Thomsen & NDR BigbandEigenproduktion 

