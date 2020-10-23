Stand: 27.10.2020 11:16 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 23.10.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Swing 42
|Joscho Stephan
|Acoustic Music Records
|Swinging Strings
|Tous abus sera puni
|Botticelli Baby
|Unique
|Junk
|Twerk & Travel in Space
|Rocket Men
|JazzLab
|Twerk & Travel in Space
|Lonely Weekend
|Meinrad Kneer Quintett
|Jazz Haus Musik
|Oneriology
|They Don‘t Really Care about Us
|Kadri Voorand, Mikhel Mälgand
|ACT
|In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand
|Days Like These
|Django DeLuxe
|edel records
|Wilhelmsburg
|Brother J
|Nathan Ott
|Unit Records
|The Cloud Divers
|Der Dompfaff
|Tini Thomsen & NDR Bigband
|Eigenproduktion
