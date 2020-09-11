Stand: 15.09.2020 11:47 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 11.09.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenmarke
|CD Obertitel
|Four
|Sonny Rollins
|BMG
|Sonny Rollins & Co. 1964
|Paul's Pal
|Sonny Rollins
|Original Jazz Classics
|Tenor Madness
|St. Thomas
|Sonny Rollins
|Prestige
|Saxophone Colossus
|52nd Street Theme
|Bud Powell
|Blue Note
|The Complete Blue Note Recorfings
|Tenor Madness
|Sonny Rollins
|Original Jazz Classics
|Tenor Madness
|Body and Soul
|Sonny Rollins
|Verve
|Sonny Rollins and Friends
|Where Are You
|Sonny Rollins
|RCA
|The Bridge
|Oleo
|Sonny Rollins
|BMG
|Our Man in Jazz
|Are You Ready?
|Sonny Rollins
|Milestone
|Nucleus
|Park Palace Parade
|Sonny Rollins
|Doxy Records
|Sonny, Please
|Solo
|Sonny Rollins
|Doxy Records
|Road Shows, Vol. 3
|Don't Stop The Carnival
|Sonny Rollins
|Doxy Records
|Road Shows, Vol. 3
|They Say It's Wonderful
|Sonny Rollins
|Doxy Records
|Road Shows, Vol. 2
Dieser Artikel wurde ausgedruckt unter der Adresse: https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/info/sendungen/jazz/Titelliste-Jazz-Special-,playlist73432.html