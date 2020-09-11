Stand: 15.09.2020 11:47 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 11.09.2020

Am Mikrofon: Karsten Mützelfeldt
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenmarkeCD Obertitel
FourSonny RollinsBMGSonny Rollins & Co. 1964
Paul's PalSonny RollinsOriginal Jazz ClassicsTenor Madness
St. ThomasSonny RollinsPrestigeSaxophone Colossus
52nd Street ThemeBud PowellBlue NoteThe Complete Blue Note Recorfings
Tenor MadnessSonny RollinsOriginal Jazz ClassicsTenor Madness
Body and SoulSonny Rollins VerveSonny Rollins and Friends
Where Are YouSonny RollinsRCAThe Bridge
OleoSonny RollinsBMGOur Man in Jazz
Are You Ready?Sonny RollinsMilestoneNucleus
Park Palace ParadeSonny RollinsDoxy RecordsSonny, Please
SoloSonny RollinsDoxy RecordsRoad Shows, Vol. 3
Don't Stop The CarnivalSonny RollinsDoxy RecordsRoad Shows, Vol. 3
They Say It's WonderfulSonny RollinsDoxy RecordsRoad Shows, Vol. 2

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 11.09.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

