Stand: 14.08.2020 13:35 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 14.08.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Take The A-Trane
|Duke Ellington
|Sony
|The Essential Duke Ellington
|California Here I Come
|Claude Hopkins And His Orchestra
|Bacci Bros
|California Here I Come
|Honeysuckle Rose
|Red Norvo
|MCPS
|Swingtime
|Stompin' At The Savoy
|Benny Goodman
|MCPS
|Swingtime
|Jumpin' Jive
|Cab Calloway
|EPM
|Jumpin Jive: 1938 - 1946
|Sin Sing Sing (With A Swing)
|Benny Goodman
|Sony
|American Legend: Benny Goodman
|The Mad Boogie
|Count Basie
|Solid
|The Platinum Series
|Blues With Helen
|Helen Humes
|Vanguard
|From Spirituals To Swing
|The Kansas City Six
|Paging The Devil
|Vanguard
|From Spirituals To Swing
|Strange Fruit
|Billie Holiday
|The Restoration Project
|The Very Best Of Jazz
|Work Song
|Duke Ellington
|Columbia
|The Suites
|Black And Tan Fantasy
|Jimmy Lunceford
|BG Audio Digital
|Sentimental Mood
|Chattanooga Choo Choo
|Glenn Miller
|K-Tel
|Swing
