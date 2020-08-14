Stand: 14.08.2020 13:35 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 14.08.2020

Am Mikrofon: Wolf Kampmann
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
Take The A-TraneDuke EllingtonSonyThe Essential Duke Ellington
California Here I ComeClaude Hopkins And His OrchestraBacci BrosCalifornia Here I Come
Honeysuckle RoseRed NorvoMCPSSwingtime
Stompin' At The SavoyBenny GoodmanMCPSSwingtime
Jumpin' JiveCab CallowayEPMJumpin Jive: 1938 - 1946
Sin Sing Sing (With A Swing)Benny GoodmanSonyAmerican Legend: Benny Goodman
The Mad BoogieCount BasieSolidThe Platinum Series
Blues With HelenHelen HumesVanguardFrom Spirituals To Swing
The Kansas City SixPaging The DevilVanguardFrom Spirituals To Swing
Strange FruitBillie HolidayThe Restoration ProjectThe Very Best Of Jazz
Work SongDuke EllingtonColumbiaThe Suites
Black And Tan FantasyJimmy LuncefordBG Audio DigitalSentimental Mood
Chattanooga Choo ChooGlenn MillerK-TelSwing

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 14.08.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

