NDR Bigband is looking for creative compositions
Attention composers and arrangers: the NDR Bigband is looking for creative works - apply now! Or in the words of chief conductor Geir Lysne: "NDR Bigband and I want to hear from you!"
NDR Bigband is always looking for outstanding, highly inspired and creative composers and arrangers, which are able to write individual and extraordinary compositions and arrangements for the big band.
Creativity knows no limits
Composers and arrangers from around the world are encouraged to send their best composition or arrangement to NDR Bigband. Whatever moves you, we are looking for your highly creative, inspired and outstanding score. The composition or the arrangement must be written for NDR Bigband’s line-up. But: "Bigband" is just the platform, not a particular music style.
The NDR Bigband and its chief conductor Geir Lysne will go through all scores. The best composers and arrangers will be selected and given an invitation to a studio recording. A concert will also be planned.
As it is not a competition, but a platform for composers and arrangers, there is no deadline mentioned. There is no age restriction.
How to apply
Simply send us a link to your composition or arrangement (for example via Wetransfer), your particulars and a brief description as to why you want to be chosen, using the form below. The members of the NDR Bigband and chief conductor Geir Lysne are looking forward to your submissions!
Conditions of participation: There is no legal claim to participation. The NDR's decision in choice of score, composer or arranger for a particular concert or recording is non-negotiable.