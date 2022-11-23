"Lieder zum Advent" stimmen auf Weihnachtszeit ein Stand: 23.11.2022 08:35 Uhr Das "Gruenspan" auf Hamburg-St. Pauli ist 2022 festliche Kulisse für die Sendung "Lieder zum Advent". Neue Songs aber auch Klassiker wie "Es ist ein Ros entsprungen" oder "Maria durch ein Dornwald ging" laden zum Mitsingen ein.

Welche Tradition verbindet ein Content-Manager mit dem Lied "Fröhliche Weihnacht überall?" Wie klingt ein ukrainisches Wiegenlied, auf Deutsch "Schlaf, Jesus, schlaf", und was empfinden die Menschen dabei angesichts des Krieges? Und welche Erinnerungen kommen hoch, wenn "Driving Home For Christmas" erklingt? Das alles kann bei "Lieder zum Advent" - am 1. Advent miterlebt werden!

Michael Zlanabitnig und Chor stimmen auf Weihnachten ein

Die "Lieder zum Advent" kommen erneut aus dem Hamburger Club Gruenspan, wo eigentlich Jazz und Pop zu Hause sind. Zur Adventszeit übernimmt ein bunt gemischter Chor mit einem kleinen Musikensemble den Raum. Neue Arrangements unter der Leitung von Komponist und Chorleiter Michael Zlanabitnig laden zum Mitsingen bekannter und beliebter Lieder der Adventszeit ein.

"Lieder zum Advent" mit "Oh Holy Night" oder "Imagine"

Deutsche Choräle wie "Es kommt ein Schiff geladen" oder internationale Klassiker wie "Oh Holy Night" und "Imagine" sind eine Einladung an das Publikum, sich auch musikalisch auf diese besondere Zeit einzulassen. Moderator Yared Dibaba spricht mit den Chormitgliedern über ihre persönlichen Erinnerungen und Weihnachtstraditionen: die Angst um die alte und heute bedrohte Heimat Ukraine, die Großmutter, die schon am Weihnachtsmorgen gesungen hat, und den in allen Lebenswelten verbindenden Moment des gemeinsamen Singens.

"Maria durch ein Dornwald ging" - Songtexte zum Mitsingen

Ein Angebot zum Mitsingen und Besinnen und vielleicht zum Staunen am 1. Advent, denn auch das gehört zur Weihnachtszeit. Hier gibt es eine Auswahl an Liedtexten.

"Es kommt ein Schiff geladen"

Es kommt.

Es kommt.

Es kommt ein Schiff, geladen,

trägt Gottes Sohn voll Gnaden.

Es kommt.

1. Es kommt ein Schiff,

geladen bis an sein' höchsten Bord,

trägt Gottes Sohn voll Gnaden,

des Vaters ewig's Wort.

2. Das Schiff geht still im Triebe,

es trägt ein’ teure Last;

das Segel ist die Liebe,

der Heilig’ Geist der Mast.

3. Der Anker haft' auf Erden,

da ist das Schiff am Land.

Das Wort tut Fleisch uns werden,

der Sohn ist uns gesandt.

Er kommt.

Er kommt.

Musik: Andernacher Gesangsbuch, Köln 1608, Text: Elsass 15. Jh., bearb. Daniel

"Go Tell It To The Mountain"

Go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born!

1. When I was a sinner

I prayed both night and day.

I asked the Lord to help me

and He showed me the way.

Oh, go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born!

Oh, go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born!

2. When I was a seeker

I sought both night and day.

I asked the Lord to help me

and He taught me to pray.

Oh, go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born!

Go tell it on the mountain,

over the hill and ev’rywhere!

Go tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born,

that Jesus Christ is born!

Musik und Text: traditional

"Maria durch ein Dornwald ging"

1. Maria durch ein Dornwald ging.

Kyrie eleison.

Maria durch ein Dornwald ging,

der hat in sieben Jahrn kein Laub getragen.

Jesus und Maria.

2. Was trug Maria unter ihrem Herzen?

Kyrie eleison.

Ein kleines Kindlein ohne Schmerzen,

das trug Maria unter ihrem Herzen.

Jesus und Maria.

3. Da haben die Dornen Rosen getragen.

Kyrie eleison.

Als das Kindlein durch den Wald getragen,

da haben die Dornen Rosen getragen.

Jesus und Maria.

Jesus und Maria.

Musik und Text: Volksweise um 1600

"Es ist ein Ros entsprungen"

Es ist ein Ros entsprungen

aus einer Wurzel zart,

wie uns die Alten sungen,

von Jesse kam die Art.

Und hat ein Blümlein bracht

mitten im kalten Winter,

wohl zu der halben Nacht.

Und hat ein Blümlein bracht

mitten im kalten Winter,

wohl zu der halben Nacht.

Musik: Speyrer Gesangsbuch, Köln 1599, Text: Mainz um 1587/88

Imagine

Imagine there's no heaven.

It's easy if you try.

No hell below us.

Above us only sky.

Imagine all the people living for today. Oh …

Imagine there's no countries.

It isn't hard to do.

Nothing to kill or die for.

And no religion too.

Imagine all the people living life in peace. Oh …

You may say I'm a dreamer,

but I'm not the only one.

I hope someday you'll join us.

And the world will be as one.



Imagine no possessions.

I wonder if you can.

No need for greed or hunger.

A brotherhood of man.

Imagine all the people sharing all the world. Oh …



You may say I'm a dreamer,

but I'm not the only one.

I hope someday you'll join us

and the world will live as one.

You may say I'm a dreamer,

but I'm not the only one.

I hope someday you'll join us

and the world will live as one.

Musik und Text: John Lennon

Dieses Thema im Programm: Gottesdienst | 27.11.2021 | 19:15 Uhr