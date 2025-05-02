Stand: 02.05.2025 21:00 Uhr

Sendung vom 2. Mai 2025

ArtistTitel
Jocelyn Brown, Luke Alessi, Chloé CailletThe One
Chris Lake, Ragie Ban Toxic
Crooked ColoursI Can't Forget You (OMRI Remix)
Mat.Joe, David Penn Can't Get No Love
Ed Sheeran Azizam (Bravery Remix)
Mohtiv Give Me Time
Mau P The Less I Know The Better
Tony RomeraTime To Move
Tensnake & mOat Heat
Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello & Namasenda No Enemies
SIDEPIECE Lick
Jamie Jones & Green Velvet Butterflies (KILIMANJARO Remix)
John Summit, cloves Focus
Michael Bibi & Alexa Sunshine Rose Sungazing (Electronic Mix)
Prospa Don't Stop
InntRaw Bye Bye Bye
Francis Mercier, Von Boch Found Love

 

Dieses Thema im Programm:

N-JOY | N-JOY Club | 02.05.2025 | 21:00 Uhr

NDR Logo
Dieser Artikel wurde ausgedruckt unter der Adresse: https://www.ndr.de/n-joy/radio/sendungen/Sendung-vom-2-Mai-2025,njoyclub770.html