Satellitenfrequenzen Fernsehen

Die folgenden Angaben gelten für den Satellitenempfang via ASTRA auf der Orbitalposition 19,2° Ost.

 

DVB-S2 hochauflösend (HD)
TV ProgrammFrequenz [MHz]PolarisationSymbolrateFECTransponder
NDR FS HH HD11 582H22 0002/325
NDR FS MV HD11 582H22 0002/325
NDR FS NDS HD11 582H22 0002/325
NDR FS SH HD11 582H22 0002/325
Das Erste HD11 494H22 0002/319
arte HD11 494H22 0002/319
Phoenix HD11 582H22 0002/325
tagesschau24 HD11 053H22 0002/339
ONE HD11 053H22 0002/339
ARD-alpha HD11 053H22 0002/339
3sat HD11 347V22 0002/310
KiKA HD11 347V22 0002/310
DVB-S Standardauflösung (SD)
TV ProgrammFrequenz [MHz]PolarisationSymbolrateFECTransponder
NDR FS HH12 110H27 5003/485
NDR FS MV12 110H27 5003/485
NDR FS NDS12 110H27 5003/485
NDR FS SH12 110H27 5003/485
Das Erste11 836H27 5003/471
ARD-alpha12 266H27 5003/493
3sat11 954H27 5003/477
KiKA11 954H27 5003/477

