Satellitenfrequenzen Fernsehen
Die folgenden Angaben gelten für den Satellitenempfang via ASTRA auf der Orbitalposition 19,2° Ost.
|TV Programm
|Frequenz [MHz]
|Polarisation
|Symbolrate
|FEC
|Transponder
|NDR FS HH HD
|11 582
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|25
|NDR FS MV HD
|11 582
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|25
|NDR FS NDS HD
|11 582
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|25
|NDR FS SH HD
|11 582
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|25
|Das Erste HD
|11 494
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|19
|arte HD
|11 494
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|19
|Phoenix HD
|11 582
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|25
|tagesschau24 HD
|11 053
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|39
|ONE HD
|11 053
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|39
|ARD-alpha HD
|11 053
|H
|22 000
|2/3
|39
|3sat HD
|11 347
|V
|22 000
|2/3
|10
|KiKA HD
|11 347
|V
|22 000
|2/3
|10
|TV Programm
|Frequenz [MHz]
|Polarisation
|Symbolrate
|FEC
|Transponder
|NDR FS HH
|12 110
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|85
|NDR FS MV
|12 110
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|85
|NDR FS NDS
|12 110
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|85
|NDR FS SH
|12 110
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|85
|Das Erste
|11 836
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|71
|ARD-alpha
|12 266
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|93
|3sat
|11 954
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|77
|KiKA
|11 954
|H
|27 500
|3/4
|77
