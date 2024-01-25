Stand: 25.01.2024 14:05 Uhr Klusmann-Bericht bestätigt: Russische Zahlungen an Doku-Autor waren im NDR nicht bekannt

NDR statement following the release: see below

Die Prüfung im Auftrag des NDR zum Fall Hubert Seipel ist abgeschlossen. Der Bericht des ehemaligen Spiegel-Chefredakteurs Steffen Klusmann bestätigt ein Fehlverhalten des freien Autors. Hubert Seipel hätte gegenüber dem NDR Geldzahlungen eines russischen Oligarchen offenlegen müssen. Mit Blick auf den NDR und die ARD gab es keine Hinweise darauf, dass an der Produktion Beteiligte von den russischen Zahlungen gewusst oder sogar davon finanziell profitiert haben.

Der Vorwurf, Seipel habe das Porträt „Ich Putin“ vor Ausstrahlung vom Kreml „absegnen“ lassen, hat sich ebenfalls nicht bestätigt. Bis heute beteuert Hubert Seipel, auch sein russischer Sponsor habe keinen Einfluss auf seine Buchprojekte oder die Filme ausgeübt. Der Bericht kommt aber zu dem Schluss, dass der Autor „zugänglich für Bestechung durch Nähe“ gewesen ist. Durch den exklusiven Zugang zu Putin habe Seipel die nötige Distanz verloren. Ebenfalls nicht bestätigt hat sich der Verdacht, der NDR habe eine „Warnung“ vor Seipel oder russischem Einfluss missachtet, denn eine konkrete und belastbare Warnung gab es nicht.

Wenngleich keinerlei Pflichtverletzungen bei Mitarbeitenden des NDR vorliegen, so kommt der Bericht doch zu der Einschätzung, man habe Seipel über die Jahre zu sehr hofiert und zu wenig kritisch hinterfragt.

NDR Intendant Joachim Knuth: „Ich danke dem Team für den Bericht. Aus ihm geht klar hervor, dass niemand im NDR von Geldflüssen an Hubert Seipel aus Russland wusste, weil der Autor es verschwiegen hat und es auch sonst keine Hinweise darauf gab. Darüber hinaus liefert uns der Bericht wertvolle Anregungen. Wir werden das Spannungsfeld zwischen Nähe und Distanz zu Protagonisten in großen Portraits klarer austarieren, genauso wie jenes zwischen Skepsis und Begeisterung – auch und gerade bei besonders starken Stoffen. Ich habe nun drei Kolleginnen und Kollegen aus Redaktion und Justitiariat gebeten, diese Anregungen aus dem Bericht von Steffen Klusmann aufzugreifen und für uns zu konkretisieren.“

Über den Bericht

Der Klusmann-Bericht zeichnet nach, woran Seipel speziell in den Jahren 2009 bis 2017 gearbeitet hat und unter welchen Bedingungen Dokumentationen und Buchprojekte u. a. über Russland zustande gekommen sind. Im Kern geht es um die Dokumentation „Ich, Putin“ (2012) und um „Putin – Das Interview“ (2014). Die juristische Dimension der Causa Seipel hat der auch für Compliance-Fragen zuständige NDR Chefjustitiar Dr. Michael Kühn für den Bericht beleuchtet. Klusmann und Kühn haben für den Bericht zahlreiche Unterlagen gesichtet, die Filme Seipels journalistisch eingeordnet und mit rund 40 Personen in Kontakt gestanden. Darunter war auch Hubert Seipel selbst, der Fragen schriftlich beantwortete.

Um die Filme von Seipel in der Zeit ihrer Entstehung einzuordnen, hat die Russland-Kennerin Dr. Gesine Dornblüth eine Untersuchung der Filme durchgeführt. Dr. Dornblüth hat von 2012 bis 2017 als Moskau-Korrespondentin für Deutschlandradio gearbeitet.

Klusmann Report confirms: Russian payments made to documentary filmmaker were unknown to NDR

The investigation into the Hubert Seipel case commissioned by NDR has been completed. The report issued by former Spiegel editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann confirms misconduct on the part of the freelance author. Hubert Seipel should have disclosed the cash payments of a Russian oligarch to NDR. Regarding NDR and ARD, there was no evidence that those involved in the production knew about the Russian payments or benefited financially from them.

The allegation that Seipel had the biopic "Ich Putin" [I, Putin] "approved" by the Kremlin before it was broadcast has also not been confirmed. To this day, Hubert Seipel maintains that his Russian sponsor did not influence his book projects or the films. However, the report concludes that the author was "open to bribery through proximity." Seipel lost the necessary distance due to his exclusive access to Putin. The suspicion that NDR disregarded a "warning" about Seipel or Russian influence has also not been confirmed, as there was no concrete and substantiated warning.

Although there was no evidence of NDR employees neglecting their duties, the report concludes that Seipel had been heavily wooed over the years and had not received enough critical scrutiny.

Joachim Knuth, Director-General at NDR: "I want to thank the team for the report. It clearly shows that nobody at NDR knew about the money flowing to Hubert Seipel from Russia because the author had concealed it, and there were no other indications. The report also provides us with valuable suggestions. We will strike a clearer balance between closeness and distance to protagonists in large biographies, as well as between skepticism and enthusiasm – even more so in the case of particularly strong material. I have now asked three colleagues from the editorial and legal departments to take up the suggestions in Steffen Klusmann's report and put them into concrete terms for us."

About the Report

The Klusmann Report traces what Seipel specifically worked on between 2009 and 2017 and the conditions under which documentaries and book projects on Russia, among other things, came about. The main focus is on the documentary "Ich, Putin" [I, Putin] (2012) and "Putin - Das Interview" [Putin - The Interview] (2014). Dr. Michael Kühn, NDR's chief legal advisor, who is also responsible for compliance issues, shed light on the legal dimension of the Seipel case for the report. Klusmann and Kühn reviewed numerous documents for the report, journalistically assessed Seipel's films, and contacted around 40 people. Among them was Hubert Seipel himself, who answered questions in writing.

Russia expert Dr. Gesine Dornblüth examined Seipel's films to contextualize them in the period they were produced. Dr. Dornblüth worked as a Moscow correspondent for Deutschlandradio [Radio Germany] from 2012 to 2017.