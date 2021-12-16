Andrew Manze © NDR / Nikolaj Lund Foto: Nikolaj Lund

Die Highlights des Jahres 2021

Es war das zweite Jahr, das von der Corona-Pandemie gezeichnet war. Ein Jahr der Anpassung, aber auch wieder mit ein bisschen Normalität. Die NDR Radiophilharmonie berichtet von ihren Highlights im Jahr 2021.

Malte Arkona spielt Trompete im MusikLabor der NDR Radiophilharmonie © NDR Foto: Helge Krückeberg

Ab Januar: Alle mal herhören!

Als Anfang 2021 das ganze Land im Lockdown und die Schulen geschlossen waren, kam die NDR Radiophilharmonie zu den Kindern nach Hause - mit unterhaltsamen und gleichermaßen informativen Videos zu Themen rund um die Musik. "Alle mal herhören!" ist die Homeschooling-Reihe mit Malte Arkona. mehr

Elisabeth Leonskaja, Pianistin © Jo Schwartz Foto: Jo Schwartz

März: Elisabeth Leonskaja spielt Mozart

Diese Künstlerin verkörpert sechs Jahrzehnte musikalisches Weltniveau: die Pianistin Elisabeth Leonskaja. Am 11. März 2021 spielte sie im Großen Sendesaal in Hannover zusammen mit der NDR Radiophilharmonie und unter der Leitung des Chefdirigenten Andrew Manze Mozarts Klavierkonzert Nr. 23. mehr

Julian Rachlin, Geiger © Ashley Klassen Foto: Ashley Klassen

April: Das Strawinsky-Festival der NDR Ensembles

Anlässlich des 50. Todestages von Igor Strawinsky veranstalteten die Ensembles des NDR ein Festival. Beim Konzertabend in Hannover spielten der Weltklasse-Geiger Julian Rachlin und die NDR Radiophilharmonie unter der Leitung von Andrew Manze drei besondere Kompositionen von Strawinsky. mehr

Charakterdarstellerin Corinna Harfouch mit nachdenklich sehnsuchtsvollem Blick im Sand am Maschsee kniend © NDR Foto: Micha Neugebauer

April: KonzertPlus

Mit "Matthäus-Passion 2021" hat die NDR Radiophilharmonie ein spannendes Videoformat ins Leben gerufen: "KonzertPlus". In Zeiten, wo kein Publikum im Saal erlaubt war, kamen wir so zu Ihnen nach Hause. Auch in dieser Reihe: "Solveigs Lied" mit Corinna Harfouch, "Tschaikowsky auf der Couch", "A Christmas Carol". mehr

Ingo Metzmacher © NDR Foto: Harald Hoffmann

Mai: KunstFestSpiele Herrenhausen 2021

Im Mai spielte die NDR Radiophilharmonie unter der Leitung von Ingo Metzmacher den zwölfteiligen, Natur-inspirierten Zyklus "Des Canyons aux Étoiles" von Olivier Messiaen - inklusive einer außergewöhnlichen Orchestrierung für die musikalische Darstellung grandioser Landschaftszenen. mehr

Nils Mönkemeyer, Bratschist © Sony Classical Foto: Irène Zandel

Juni: Eröffnung der Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Im Sommer eröffneten Nils Mönkemeyer und die NDR Radiophilharmonie die Festspiele MV mit der Festspiel-Ouvertüre "Mensch am Meer" von Marco Herstenstein. Dazu hatte Chefdirigent Andrew Manze Musik aus seiner Heimat ausgewählt: das Violakonzert von William Walton und Haydns "Londoner" Sinfonie. mehr

Internationaler Popmusik-Star Milow mit Gitarre vor rotem Hintergrund © Rachel Shraven Foto: Rachel Shraven

Juni: Freistil mit Milow & NDR Radiophilharmonie

Große Begeisterung lösten im Juni die Freistil-Konzerte mit dem belgischen Popsänger Milow aus. An zwei Tagen verzauberte der Singer-Songwriter gemeinsam mit der NDR Radiophilharmonie das Publikum. Ein Highlight großer Emotionen - auch für den Künstler selbst. mehr

Public Viewing bei der Operngala am Neuen Rathaus in Hannover vor Corona © NDR Foto: Axel Herzig

August: Klassik Open Air 2021

Erst drohte alles ins Wasser zu fallen - umso größer war die Freude, dass das Klassik Open Air auch in diesem Jahr im August wieder stattfinden konnte. Die Weltstars Costello, Sierra und Filończyk begeisterten das Publikum im Maschpark in Hannover. Das Video der ganzen Operngala und mehr gibt's hier. mehr

Geiger Daniel Hope und die NDR Radiophilharmonie © NDR Foto: Axel Herzig

September: "Hannover Proms" - Saisoneröffnung mit Hope

Ein Abend mit britischem Humor: Zur Saisoneröffnung im September spielten sich Andrew Manze und der Geiger Daniel Hope, der den Abend auch moderierte, die Bälle zu. Seltene musikalische Perlen wie Ravels "Tzigane" schmückten das Programm. mehr

CD-Cover der Einspielung "Mozart Symphonies 38 & 39"

Oktober: Mozarts "Prager" und die Sinfonie Nr. 39

Mozarts Spätwerk steht unter dem Einfluss seiner Prager Erfolge. Andrew Manze und die NDR Radiophilharmonie haben dieses Jahr die "Prager" Sinfonien Nr. 38 und 39 eingespielt. Bereits 2019 hatte das Orchester die CD "Mozart Symphonies 40 & 41" veröffentlicht. mehr

Musiker stehen auf der Bühne und halten ihre Instrumente in den Händen, der Dirigent verbeugt sich. © Franz Neumayr Foto: Franz Neumayr

November: Mit Sergei Nakariakov in Salzburg

Bevor das Jahr sich dem Ende neigte und Corona neue Bestimmungen erforderte, reiste die NDR Radiophilharmonie vom 10. bis 12. November nach Salzburg. Dort gastierte sie zusammen mit Ausnahmetrompeter Nakariakov im Festspielhaus. Eindrücke von dieser Reise finden Sie hier. mehr

Eine Szene aus dem Film "Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel" © Deutsche Kinemathek

Dezember: "Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel"

Dieses Weihnachtskonzert war bereits für Dezember 2020 geplant - und musste leider abgesagt werden. Umso mehr freute es das Orchester, dass dieses Event im Dezember 2021 mit vier Vorstellungen und einem Zusatztermin stattfinden konnte: "Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel" live to projection. mehr

