Die Highlights des Jahres 2021

Mit "Matthäus-Passion 2021" hat die NDR Radiophilharmonie ein spannendes Videoformat ins Leben gerufen: "KonzertPlus". In Zeiten, wo kein Publikum im Saal erlaubt war, kamen wir so zu Ihnen nach Hause. Auch in dieser Reihe: "Solveigs Lied" mit Corinna Harfouch, "Tschaikowsky auf der Couch", "A Christmas Carol". mehr