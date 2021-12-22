Sendedatum: 22.12.2021 10:00 Uhr
Rea Garvey: Arena-Tour im Januar/Februar 2022 abgesagt
Wegen der andauernden Pandemie sowie der damit verbundenen Beschränkungen oder Verbote, die von Bundesland zu Bundesland variieren, muss die mehrfach verschobene Rea Garvey Arena-Tour in Deutschland jetzt endgültig abgesagt werden. Der Künstler traf diese Entscheidung “schweren Herzens”, wie er in einer persönlichen Stellungnahme zum Ausdruck brachte. Aus Sicht des Veranstalters Live Nation sind in der derzeitigen Situation vernünftig planbare Konzerte im Januar/Februar 2022 leider nicht möglich. Im Vorverkauf erworbene Eintrittskarten werden von den jeweiligen Vorverkaufsstellen zurückerstattet.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel our upcoming "Hy Brasil" tour of Jan/Feb 2022. Having been postponed three times, we have decided, after much consideration, that the best thing to do is to cancel and start anew. My band, my crew, my team and myself have spent weeks preparing for a tour that will never take place, instead we are left with a great emptiness. We know that YOU, like us ,have been counting the days to the tour so I can only imagine that we now share this feeling of disappointment together.
I am not a scientist but I think the decision is the right one, with the new strain of the virus (Omikron) It is uncertain what will happen in the coming months. We have all heard the warnings from scientists, the cries for help from the medical community, the urgent requests from virologists and experts on COVID to reduce contact as much as possible. With that we feel we have no other option but to cancel the Hy Brasil concerts in an effort to contribute to the ending of this pandemic. We were blessed with over 20 concerts in the summer of 2021 and we hope that the summer of 2022 brings us back together again soon.
I know in my heart that this grey cloud that hangs over us will subside and when it does we will dance like there is no tomorrow and sing louder than we’ve ever sung before. Until then stay safe and don’t lose hope the last mile is always the longest!
God Bless
Rea"
