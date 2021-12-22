Sendedatum: 22.12.2021 10:00 Uhr Rea Garvey: Arena-Tour im Januar/Februar 2022 abgesagt

Wegen der andauernden Pandemie sowie der damit verbundenen Beschränkungen oder Verbote, die von Bundesland zu Bundesland variieren, muss die mehrfach verschobene Rea Garvey Arena-Tour in Deutschland jetzt endgültig abgesagt werden. Der Künstler traf diese Entscheidung “schweren Herzens”, wie er in einer persönlichen Stellungnahme zum Ausdruck brachte. Aus Sicht des Veranstalters Live Nation sind in der derzeitigen Situation vernünftig planbare Konzerte im Januar/Februar 2022 leider nicht möglich. Im Vorverkauf erworbene Eintrittskarten werden von den jeweiligen Vorverkaufsstellen zurückerstattet.

