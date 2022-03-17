Stand: 17.03.2022 13:22 Uhr Special law allows Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency in Denmark

On Wednesday Denmark passed legislation which will allow Ukrainian refugees to work and go to school in the Nordic welfare state. The law, that was fast-tracked in parliament, allows Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency in Denmark for up to two years, effectively bypassing the slower process of applying for asylum. Ukrainians coming to Denmark are provided with rights similar to those offered to citizens within the European Union and the possibility of simplified onward transit.

AUDIO: Dänisches Sondergesetz erleichtert Einreise von Ukraine-Flüchtlingen (1 Min) Dänisches Sondergesetz erleichtert Einreise von Ukraine-Flüchtlingen (1 Min)

Dieses Thema im Programm: NDR 1 Welle Nord | Schleswig-Holstein Magazin | 17.03.2022 | 08:00 Uhr

Schlagwörter zu diesem Artikel Flüchtlinge