Stand: 17.03.2022 13:22 Uhr

Special law allows Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency in Denmark

On Wednesday Denmark passed legislation which will allow Ukrainian refugees to work and go to school in the Nordic welfare state. The law, that was fast-tracked in parliament, allows Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency in Denmark for up to two years, effectively bypassing the slower process of applying for asylum. Ukrainians coming to Denmark are provided with rights similar to those offered to citizens within the European Union and the possibility of simplified onward transit.

Flaggen von Dänemark und Deutschland wehen im Wind © dpa-Bildfunk Foto: Carsten Rehder
AUDIO: Dänisches Sondergesetz erleichtert Einreise von Ukraine-Flüchtlingen (1 Min)

 

Weitere Informationen
Die dänische Botschafterin Susanne Christina spricht in einem Videocall in die Kamera. © NDR
2 Min

Dänische Botschafterin: "Wir sind bereit, viele Menschen aufzunehmen"

Mit dem Sondergesetz vollzieht die dänische Regierung einen Kurswechsel, sagt die dänische Botschafterin, Susanne Hyldelund. 2 Min

Die dänische Flagge vor blauem Himmel. © Colourbox Foto: Brian Dreyer

Ukrainische Flüchtlinge dürfen nach Dänemark ein- und weiterreisen

Dänemark hat das Sondergesetz für Geflüchtete beschlossen. Damit ist auch der Transit in andere skandinavische Länder möglich. mehr

Autos fahren über den Grenzübergang Krusau in Richtung Dänemark. © NDR Foto: Carsten Rehder/dpa

Abgewiesene Ukraine-Flüchtlinge an dänischer Grenze: Lösung in Sicht

Wer nach Skandinavien weiterreisen will und keinen biometrischen Pass hat, darf die Grenze nicht passieren. Das soll sich nun ändern. mehr

Geflüchtete kommen am Abend über die ukrainsch-polnische Grenze in Medyka. Hier kommen täglich zahlreiche Menschen an, die vor dem Krieg in der Ukraine fliehen. © picture alliance/dpa Foto: Kay Nietfeld

Krieg in der Ukraine: Wie kann ich Geflüchteten mit Wohnraum helfen?

Viele Menschen in SH haben Platz und möchten Geflüchteten eine Bleibe anbieten. NDR.de erklärt, an wen man sich wenden kann. mehr

Mehrere Zelte stehen in einer Erstaufnahmestelle für Geflüchtete.

Krieg in der Ukraine: Etwa 1.700 Geflüchtete in Landesunterkünften

Immer mehr Menschen aus der Ukraine suchen Schutz - auch in Schleswig-Holstein. Kreise, Städte und Gemeinden arbeiten Hand in Hand. mehr

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR 1 Welle Nord | Schleswig-Holstein Magazin | 17.03.2022 | 08:00 Uhr

Schlagwörter zu diesem Artikel

Flüchtlinge

Nachrichten aus Schleswig-Holstein

Bildungsministerin Karin Prien spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz in Landeshaus in Kiel. © NDR

Jetzt Live: Bildungsministerin Prien zu Corona-Lockerungen an Schulen

Ab Sonntag treten zahlreiche Corona-Lockerungen in Kraft. Karin Prien (CDU) erklärt, was ab Montag an den Schulen gilt. NDR.de überträgt live. Video-Livestream

An einer Garderobe hängen zwei Masken im Hintergrund sind verschwommen noch Turnbeutel von Kindern an den Garderobenhacken zu erkennen. © xInderlied/Kirchner-Mediax

Corona: Prien will über Corona-Regeln an Schulen informieren

Die dänische Flagge vor blauem Himmel. © Colourbox Foto: Brian Dreyer

Ukrainische Flüchtlinge dürfen nach Dänemark ein- und weiterreisen

Außenansicht des Instituts für Weltwirtschaft in Kiel © NDR Foto: Fin Walden

Kieler Ökonomen: Krieg in der Ukraine belastet deutsche Wirtschaft

Videos

Das Flugabwehrsystem "Patriot" wird auf einem LKW der Bundeswehr transportiert. © Screenshot
1 Min

Bundeswehr verlegt Flugabwehrsystem in die Slowakei

Andreas Schmidt zu Gast im Schleswig-Holstein Magazin über Corona-Lockerungen. © Screenshot
4 Min

Corona: Lockerungen kommen, Maske bleibt