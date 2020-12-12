Stand: 12.12.2020 17:37 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 11.12.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Le Facteur d'accent
|André Minvielle, Abdel Sefsaf, Georges Baux
|La Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation
|1 Time
|Flambée Montalbanaise
|André Minvielle
|La Lichère
|Paris Musette
|Présentation
|André Minvielle
|La Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation
|1 Time
|La Valse à Hum
|Andre Minvielle
|Bee Jazz
|Follow Jon Hendricks..if you can!
|Jazzpanic'
|Compagnie Lubat de Gasconha
|Labeluz/Harmonia Mundi
|Scatrap Jazzcogne
|Indifférence
|Compagnie Lubat de Gasconha
|Labeluz/Harmonia Mundi
|Scatrap Jazzcogne
|Le Petit Bal Perdu
|Guillaume de Chassy, André Minvielle, Daniel Yvinec
|Bee Jazz
|Chansons sous les bombes
|Sacre éole
|André Minvielle
|Labeluz/Harmonia Mundi
|Canto!
|Petit taureau
|Andre Minvielle & Nougarologie
|Koxinel Productions
|Et me voici
|A fungi!
|André Minvielle
|La Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation
|1 Time
|Le sonneur des cloches
|Compagnie Lubat de Gasconha
|Labeluz/Harmonia Mundi
|Scatrap Jazzcogne
|Rocarocolo
|Andre Minvielle, Marc Perronne
|Labeluz/Harmonia Mundi
|Canto!
|Les chaudrons
|André Minvielle
|La Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation
|La vie d'ici bas
|Le petit bois du bop
|Andre Minvielle
|Bee Jazz
|Follow Jon Hendricks..if you can!
