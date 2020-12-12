Stand: 12.12.2020 17:37 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 11.12.2020

Am Mikrofon: Karl Lippegaus
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
Le Facteur d'accent André Minvielle, Abdel Sefsaf, Georges BauxLa Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation1 Time
Flambée MontalbanaiseAndré Minvielle La LichèreParis Musette
Présentation André MinvielleLa Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation1 Time
La Valse à HumAndre MinvielleBee JazzFollow Jon Hendricks..if you can!
Jazzpanic'Compagnie Lubat de GasconhaLabeluz/Harmonia MundiScatrap Jazzcogne
IndifférenceCompagnie Lubat de GasconhaLabeluz/Harmonia MundiScatrap Jazzcogne
Le Petit Bal PerduGuillaume de Chassy, André Minvielle, Daniel YvinecBee JazzChansons sous les bombes
Sacre éoleAndré MinvielleLabeluz/Harmonia MundiCanto!
Petit taureauAndre Minvielle & NougarologieKoxinel ProductionsEt me voici
A fungi!André MinvielleLa Complexe Articole de Déterritorialisation1 Time
Le sonneur des clochesCompagnie Lubat de GasconhaLabeluz/Harmonia MundiScatrap Jazzcogne
RocarocoloAndre Minvielle, Marc PerronneLabeluz/Harmonia MundiCanto!
Les chaudronsAndré MinvielleLa Complexe Articole de DéterritorialisationLa vie d'ici bas
Le petit bois du bopAndre MinvielleBee JazzFollow Jon Hendricks..if you can!

