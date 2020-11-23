Stand: 23.11.2020 11:07 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 20.11.2020

Am Mikrofon: Michael Laages
The Nutcracker Suite - OuvertureDuke Ellington OrchestraPhilips twen-Serie (1960) / CBS (1990)Three Suites
The Nutcracker Suite - Russian DanceDuke Ellington OrchestraPhilips (1960) / CBS (1990)Three Suites
Free SpiritsLarry Coryell & "Free Spirits"ABC (1967) / Philips twen-serie (1968)Out of sight & sounds / Free Spirits
Driva man, 1. Satz aus "We insist! The Freedom now Suite"Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln & EnsemblePure Pleasure (1960) / Philips-twen-serie (1962)We insist! The Freedom now Suite
Bloosy toosyKlaus Doldinger QuartettPhilips twen-Serie (1963)Jazz - made in Germany
Viva BrasiliaKlaus Doldinger QuartettPhilips twen-Serie (1965)Klaus Doldinger in Südamerika
Hedwigs LiedGert Westphal & Attila Zoller QuartettPhilips twen-Serie (1964) / ACT (2020)Lyrik und Jazz - Heinrich Heine / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirit of Jazz
The Earl of SalisburyGeorge Gruntz & "Jazz goes baroque"Philips twen-Serie (1967) / ACT (2020)Jazz goes Baroque / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirits of Jazz
Crepuscule for NellyThelonius Monk QuartettPhilips twen-Serie (1964)The Thelonius Monk Story
When lights are lightGerman All StarsCBS twen-Serie (1971)The German All Stars live in "domicile" Munich
Die ReiseGerman All StarsCBS twen-Serie (1971)The German All Stars live in "domicile" Munich

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 20.11.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

