The Nutcracker Suite - Ouverture Duke Ellington Orchestra Philips twen-Serie (1960) / CBS (1990) Three Suites

The Nutcracker Suite - Russian Dance Duke Ellington Orchestra Philips (1960) / CBS (1990) Three Suites

Free Spirits Larry Coryell & "Free Spirits" ABC (1967) / Philips twen-serie (1968) Out of sight & sounds / Free Spirits

Driva man, 1. Satz aus "We insist! The Freedom now Suite" Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln & Ensemble Pure Pleasure (1960) / Philips-twen-serie (1962) We insist! The Freedom now Suite

Bloosy toosy Klaus Doldinger Quartett Philips twen-Serie (1963) Jazz - made in Germany

Viva Brasilia Klaus Doldinger Quartett Philips twen-Serie (1965) Klaus Doldinger in Südamerika

Hedwigs Lied Gert Westphal & Attila Zoller Quartett Philips twen-Serie (1964) / ACT (2020) Lyrik und Jazz - Heinrich Heine / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirit of Jazz

The Earl of Salisbury George Gruntz & "Jazz goes baroque" Philips twen-Serie (1967) / ACT (2020) Jazz goes Baroque / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirits of Jazz

Crepuscule for Nelly Thelonius Monk Quartett Philips twen-Serie (1964) The Thelonius Monk Story

When lights are light German All Stars CBS twen-Serie (1971) The German All Stars live in "domicile" Munich