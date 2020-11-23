Stand: 23.11.2020 11:07 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 20.11.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|The Nutcracker Suite - Ouverture
|Duke Ellington Orchestra
|Philips twen-Serie (1960) / CBS (1990)
|Three Suites
|The Nutcracker Suite - Russian Dance
|Duke Ellington Orchestra
|Philips (1960) / CBS (1990)
|Three Suites
|Free Spirits
|Larry Coryell & "Free Spirits"
|ABC (1967) / Philips twen-serie (1968)
|Out of sight & sounds / Free Spirits
|Driva man, 1. Satz aus "We insist! The Freedom now Suite"
|Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln & Ensemble
|Pure Pleasure (1960) / Philips-twen-serie (1962)
|We insist! The Freedom now Suite
|Bloosy toosy
|Klaus Doldinger Quartett
|Philips twen-Serie (1963)
|Jazz - made in Germany
|Viva Brasilia
|Klaus Doldinger Quartett
|Philips twen-Serie (1965)
|Klaus Doldinger in Südamerika
|Hedwigs Lied
|Gert Westphal & Attila Zoller Quartett
|Philips twen-Serie (1964) / ACT (2020)
|Lyrik und Jazz - Heinrich Heine / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirit of Jazz
|The Earl of Salisbury
|George Gruntz & "Jazz goes baroque"
|Philips twen-Serie (1967) / ACT (2020)
|Jazz goes Baroque / Siggi Loch: A Life in the Spirits of Jazz
|Crepuscule for Nelly
|Thelonius Monk Quartett
|Philips twen-Serie (1964)
|The Thelonius Monk Story
|When lights are light
|German All Stars
|CBS twen-Serie (1971)
|The German All Stars live in "domicile" Munich
|Die Reise
|German All Stars
|CBS twen-Serie (1971)
|The German All Stars live in "domicile" Munich
Dieser Artikel wurde ausgedruckt unter der Adresse: https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/info/sendungen/jazz/Titelliste-Jazz-Special-,playlist73732.html