Jazz Special vom 25.12.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Aritmia
|A Novel of Anomaly
|ACT
|A Novel of Anomaly
|Molasses
|Nai Palm
|Sony Music Masterworks
|Needle Paw
|Sisyphe
|Colin Vallon Trio
|ECM
|Danse
|Zeusler
|Orchestra of the Lucerne festival Academy & Hildegard lernt Fliegen
|Wergo
|The Big Wig
|The Waves Are Rising, Dear
|Hildegard lernt fliegen
|ACT
|The Waves Are Rising, Dear
