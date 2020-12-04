Stand: 20.11.2020 12:16 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 04.12.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|It's A Raggy Waltz
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Columbia
|Time Further Out
|Take Five
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Columbia
|Time Out
|Body And Soul
|Dave Brubeck Trio
|Noble Jazz Basics
|Out Of Nowhere
|These Folish Things
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Fantasy
|Jazz At Oberlin
|Three To Get Ready
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Columbia
|Time Out
|The Duke
|Dave Brubeck
|Columbia
|Brubeck Plays Brubeck
|Blue Rondo A La Turk
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Columbia
|Time Out
|Kathy's Waltz
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet
|Columbia
|Time Out
