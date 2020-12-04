Stand: 20.11.2020 12:16 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 04.12.2020

Am Mikrofon: Bert Noglik
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
It's A Raggy WaltzThe Dave Brubeck QuartetColumbiaTime Further Out
Take Five The Dave Brubeck QuartetColumbia Time Out
Body And Soul Dave Brubeck TrioNoble Jazz BasicsOut Of Nowhere
These Folish ThingsThe Dave Brubeck QuartetFantasyJazz At Oberlin
Three To Get ReadyThe Dave Brubeck QuartetColumbiaTime Out
The Duke Dave Brubeck ColumbiaBrubeck Plays Brubeck
Blue Rondo A La Turk The Dave Brubeck QuartetColumbiaTime Out
Kathy's Waltz The Dave Brubeck QuartetColumbiaTime Out 

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 04.12.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

NDR Info Livestream

Nachrichten, Wetter

21:00 - 21:05 Uhr
Live hören