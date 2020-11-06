Stand: 03.11.2020 13:21 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 06.11.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Toonari
|Michel Benita Ethics
|ECM
|River Silver
|Looking at sounds
|Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia
|ECM
|Looking at Sounds
|Whispering
|Michel Benita
|ECM
|Looking at Sounds
|Alles Ist Möglich
|Michel Benita, Philippe Garcia, Ingrid Rieber, Stephane Guillaume
|BHM Productions
|Drastic
|Barroco
|Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia
|ECM
|Looking at Sounds
|Islander
|Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia
|ECM
|Looking at Sounds
|Tantrik
|Erik Truffaz, Manu Codjia, Michel Benita, Philippe Garcia
|Blue Note
|Saloua
|Free at last
|Michel Benita, Mieko Miyazaki, Eivind Aarset, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia
|ZigZag Territoires
|Ethics
|Cloud to Cloud
|Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia
|ECM
|Looking at Sounds
|Back from the moon
|Michel Benita Ethics
|ECM
|River Silver
|Ishidatami
|Trio Libero (Andy Sheppard, Michel Benita, Sebastian Rochford)
|ECM
|Trio Libero
|Farewell Angelina
|Michel Benita, Manu Codjia
|Nocturne
|Ramblin
