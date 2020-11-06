Stand: 03.11.2020 13:21 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 06.11.2020

Am Mikrofon: Karl Lippegaus
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
ToonariMichel Benita Ethics     ECMRiver Silver  
Looking at sounds     Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia      ECMLooking at Sounds 
WhisperingMichel Benita      ECMLooking at Sounds
Alles Ist Möglich    Michel Benita, Philippe Garcia, Ingrid Rieber, Stephane GuillaumeBHM ProductionsDrastic
BarrocoMichel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia      ECMLooking at Sounds 
Islander Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia      ECMLooking at Sounds 
TantrikErik Truffaz, Manu Codjia, Michel Benita, Philippe Garcia      Blue NoteSaloua
Free at last     Michel Benita, Mieko Miyazaki, Eivind Aarset, Matthieu Michel, Philippe GarciaZigZag TerritoiresEthics
Cloud to Cloud     Michel Benita, Jozef Dumoulin, Matthieu Michel, Philippe Garcia      ECMLooking at Sounds 
Back from the moon      Michel Benita Ethics     ECMRiver Silver  
Ishidatami Trio Libero (Andy Sheppard, Michel Benita, Sebastian Rochford)ECMTrio Libero 
Farewell Angelina   Michel Benita, Manu CodjiaNocturneRamblin

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 06.11.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

