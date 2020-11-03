Stand: 03.11.2020 11:30 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 30.10.2020

Am Mikrofon: Jan Paersch
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
NUN SCHLIESSE MIR DIE AUGENMichael WollnyACTMondenkind
THE DEAD DONT DREAM Verneri PohjolaEditionThe Dead dont Dream
THIS TIME Stephanie LottermoserMotorThis Time
ONE DAYChristophe SchweizerEnjaStream
METHENIACBajazzoEigenverlagTen Wishes
MONOGRAPHVerneri PohjolaEditionThe Dead dont Dream
SUDDENLYStephanie LottermoserMotorThis Time
FATHER LUCIFERMichael WollnyACTMondenkind

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 30.10.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

NDR Info Livestream

Mittagsecho

13:05 - 14:00 Uhr
Live hören