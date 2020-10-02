Stand: 02.10.2020 13:51 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 02.10.2020

Am Mikrofon: Jessica Schlage
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
Tale Michael Wollny ACTMondenkind
We beat the drum slowlyTimber TimbreArts & CraftsHot Dreams
DarioMichael Wollny’s [em]ACTWasted & Wanted
Naked Lunch IntroHoward Shore & the London Philharmonic Orchestra feat. Ornette ColemanMilan/ BMGNaked Lunch
MercuryMichael WollnyACTMondenkind

