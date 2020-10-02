Stand: 02.10.2020 13:51 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 02.10.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|Tale
|Michael Wollny
|ACT
|Mondenkind
|We beat the drum slowly
|Timber Timbre
|Arts & Crafts
|Hot Dreams
|Dario
|Michael Wollny’s [em]
|ACT
|Wasted & Wanted
|Naked Lunch Intro
|Howard Shore & the London Philharmonic Orchestra feat. Ornette Coleman
|Milan/ BMG
|Naked Lunch
|Mercury
|Michael Wollny
|ACT
|Mondenkind
