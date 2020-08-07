Stand: 07.08.2020 13:21 Uhr
Jazz Special vom 07.08.2020
|Titel
|Besetzung / Interpret
|Plattenfirma
|CD Obertitel
|If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
|Nils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang Haffner
|ACT
|"4 Wheel Drive"
|Eighthundred Streets By Feet
|Esbjörn Svensson Trio / e.s.t.
|ACT
|"e.s.t. live in hamburg"
|Egyptian Fantasy
|Vincent Peirani / Émile Parisien
|ACT
|Peirani & Parsieien Duo Art / "Belle Époque"
|Queen Of Hearts
|Laila Biali
|ACT
|"Laila Biali"
|Norwegian Psalm
|Joachim Kühn / NDR Radiophilharmonie Hannover
|ACT
|"Europeana" / Jazzphony No. 1 by Michael Gibbs
|Armando’s Rumba
|Iiro Rantala / Michael Wollny / Leszek Mozdzer
|ACT
|”Jazz At Berlin Philharmonic I"
Dieser Artikel wurde ausgedruckt unter der Adresse: https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/info/sendungen/jazz/Titelliste-Jazz-Special-,playlist73262.html