Stand: 07.08.2020 13:21 Uhr

Jazz Special vom 07.08.2020

Am Mikrofon: Sarah Seidel
TitelBesetzung / InterpretPlattenfirmaCD Obertitel
If You Love Somebody Set Them FreeNils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang HaffnerACT"4 Wheel Drive"
Eighthundred Streets By FeetEsbjörn Svensson Trio / e.s.t.ACT"e.s.t. live in hamburg"
Egyptian FantasyVincent Peirani / Émile ParisienACTPeirani & Parsieien Duo Art / "Belle Époque"
Queen Of HeartsLaila BialiACT"Laila Biali"
Norwegian PsalmJoachim Kühn / NDR Radiophilharmonie HannoverACT"Europeana" / Jazzphony No. 1 by Michael Gibbs
Armando’s RumbaIiro Rantala / Michael Wollny / Leszek MozdzerACT”Jazz At Berlin Philharmonic I"

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Info | Jazz | 07.08.2020 | 22:05 Uhr

Drucken