HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

Type Status Report

Description None of the ranges in the request's Range header field overlap the current extent of the selected resource or that the set of ranges requested has been rejected due to invalid ranges or an excessive request of small or overlapping ranges.

Apache Tomcat/9.0.55

ver.di ruft zu Warnstreik im Hamburger Einzelhandel auf

Stand: 28.09.2023 06:53 Uhr
HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

Type Status Report

Description None of the ranges in the request's Range header field overlap the current extent of the selected resource or that the set of ranges requested has been rejected due to invalid ranges or an excessive request of small or overlapping ranges.

Apache Tomcat/9.0.55

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

Type Status Report

Description None of the ranges in the request's Range header field overlap the current extent of the selected resource or that the set of ranges requested has been rejected due to invalid ranges or an excessive request of small or overlapping ranges.

Apache Tomcat/9.0.55

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR 90,3 | NDR 90,3 Aktuell | 28.09.2023 | 06:00 Uhr

Schlagwörter zu diesem Artikel

Einzelhandel

Mehr Nachrichten aus Hamburg

Ein Mann schwenkt eine ver.di-Fahne. © picture alliance/dpa Foto: Gregor Fischer

ver.di ruft zu Warnstreik im Hamburger Einzelhandel auf

Betroffen sind laut Gewerkschaft bis Mittwoch zahlreiche Lebensmittel- und Modegeschäfte in der Hansestadt und auch einige Großhandelsfirmen. mehr

Eine Streife von Hochbahn-Wache, Polizei, DB-Sicherheit und der Bundespolizei steht im Hauptbahnhof. © picture alliance/dpa Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt

Hamburger Hauptbahnhof: "Quattro"-Streifen werden ausgeweitet

Wetterforscher sprechen beim Extremwetterkongress in Hamburg. © picture alliance/dpa Foto: Franziska Spiecker

Wetter-Forscher: 1,5-Grad-Grenze sehr bald überschritten

Finanzsenator Andreas Dressel und Peter Tschentscher (SPD) während einer Rede von AfD-Politiker Krzysztof Walczak in der Bürgerschaft. © Screenshot

Bürgerschaft streitet über Hamburger HHLA-Deal

Wetterexperte Frank Böttcher spricht in ein Mikrofon. © Screenshot
3 Min

13. Extremwetterkongress findet in Hamburg statt

Ein kleines Tor ohne Torwart auf einem Fußballplatz. © Screenshot
2 Min

Neue Regeln für Fußballkids