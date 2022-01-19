What to do if you test positive for Covid, or if someone you’ve had contact is positive Stand: 19.01.2022 11:59 Uhr Anyone who gets a positive Covid test has to observe a period of quarantine or isolation. There have recently been updates to the rules on this, which came into force in Hamburg on 15 January. Here’s an overview of the current rules in Hamburg according to the city’s social services authority (Sozialbehörde).

If your rapid antigen test is positive:

You have to stay in mandatory quarantine until you get a negative PCR test. The official procedure for getting a PCR test in Hamburg is as follows: If you have no symptoms, you can book a test at a recognised test centre (https://www.hamburg.de/corona-schnelltest/) or at https://eterminservice.de/terminservice. If you have symptoms of Covid, such as fever, a cough, a runny nose, a sore throat, or loss of or changes in taste or smell, you should call the practice of your general doctor (Hausarztpraxis). You can also book a test online via https://eterminservice.de/terminservice or by calling 116 117.

If your PCR test is positiv:

You must self-isolate immediately on receiving a positive PCR test. You must also tell all those you live with and any close contacts about your infection. One definition of a ‘close contact’ according to the Sozialbehörde is someone with whom you have had a conversation at a distance of under 1.5 metres without wearing a medical mask (that covers your mouth and nose). Adults and children with a Covid infection are required to self-isolate for 10 days. You can be released from self-isolation from day 7 if you get a negative rapid antigen test or a negative PCR test from a recognised test centre or from a medical practice. You are not allowed to go to a test centre while you are still symptomatic; you need to wait until you have no symptoms.

If someone in your household is infected:

Those who live in the same household as someone infected with Covid-19 are required to stay in mandatory quarantine for 10 days. You can end your quarantine from day 7 if you get a negative rapid antigen test or a negative PCR test from a recognised test centre or from a medical practice. You are not allowed to go to a test centre while you are still symptomatic; you need to wait until you have no symptoms. You can interrupt your quarantine briefly in order to get a test, but you must wear an FFP-2 mask if you do this. Children and young people who attend school or a daycare centre and have no symptoms can end their quarantine from day 5 if they get a negative rapid antigen test or a negative PCR test from a recognised test centre or from a medical practice.

If you have a red warning in the corona-warning-app

Users with a red warning report should call their physician or the public health deparment. They decide how to go on based on possible symptoms. If you receive a warning about an increased risk, you are entitled to a free test (PCR or antigen test). This also applies to fully vaccinated people. This red warning must be shown to the people working in the test center.

If you are a contact of an infected person:

Your local health authority (Gesundheitsamt) may also require you to quarantine if you are a contact of an infected person who does not live with you. Even if you do not have to quarantine in this situation, there are various recommendations issued by the Sozialbehörde for close contacts of infected people. One definition of a ‘close contact’ according to the Sozialbehörde is someone with whom you have had a conversation at a distance of under 1.5 metres without wearing a medical mask (that covers your mouth and nose).

Close contacts (of an infected person) whose jobs involve contact with elderly people or clinically vulnerable people (those with existing health conditions) should inform their employer, wear an FFP2 mask while working, and test regularly at their workplace.

Close contacts (of an infected person) who are fully vaccinated should avoid direct contact with elderly or clinically vulnerable people (people with existing health conditions) and pregnant women for 10 days. The Sozialbehörde also recommends that people in this situation wear FFP2 masks and test themselves regularly.

Close contacts (of an infected person) who are NOT fully vaccinated should avoid direct contact with elderly or clinically vulnerable people (people with existing health conditions) and pregnant women for 10 days. They should also minimise contact with other people as far as possible for the same period of time. They should stay at home as much as they can and work from home. The Sozialbehörde also recommends that people in this situation wear FFP2 masks and test themselves regularly.

All close contacts (of an infected person) should look out for symptoms of Covid for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, a cough, a runny nose, a sore throat, and loss of or changes in taste or smell. Anyone who has symptoms such as these should stay at home, call the practice of their general doctor (Hausarztpraxis) and get a PCR test as soon as they can. You can get an appointment for a PCR test with your doctor, via https://eterminservice.de/terminservice, or by calling 116 117.

Contacts who do not have to quarantine:

People who are fully vaccinated (one or two doses depending on the vaccine used) AND have had a booster vaccination

People who have just been double-vaccinated (up to three months after the second vaccination). This also applies to vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson.

People who have recently recovered from Covid (less than 3 months after their illness)

While you are in quarantine or isolation

The Sozialbehörde advises that people in quarantine or isolation should take their body temperature twice a day and record it, any symptoms, and their activities in a quarantine or isolation diary. They should also make a list of everyone they remember having contact with in the days leading up to their positive test. You can find one example of a digital quarantine/isolation diary that you can fill out in the Corona-Warn-App.

