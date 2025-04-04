Stand: 04.04.2025 21:00 Uhr

Sendung vom 4. April 2025

ArtistTitel
FisherStay
Alok & Alan FitzpatrickFriday, I'm In Luv
Chris Lake, Ragie BanToxic
Empire Of The Sun, Vintage CultureCherry Blossom (Vintage Culture Remix)
Lola YoungMessy (Ted Bear Remix)
Dom Dolla, DayaDreamin (Anyma Remix)
Dario Nunez, Javi ColinaMadan 2025
Hot Since 82, Tomaz, FilterheadzSunshine 2025
Duck SauceFallin In Love (Butch Remix)
Mura MasaJump
BlackchildNothing Better Than Music
Maesic & Marshall JeffersonLife Is Simple feat. Salomé Das
Infinity Ink, Alan DixonInfinity
Sharam Jey vs Marco LysShake Your
BiscitsFreak (Deeper Purpose & Buogo Mix)
EsselLook Back
Laut, Marc WieseTales

 

Dieses Thema im Programm:

N-JOY | N-JOY Club | 04.04.2025 | 21:00 Uhr