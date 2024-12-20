Stand: 20.12.2024 21:00 Uhr

Sendung vom 20. Dezember 2024

ArtistTitel
PAWSAToo Cool To Be Careless
Bob Marley & The Wailers, FISHER (OZ)Jamming (FISHER Rework)
John Summit & HaylaShiver
Effy, Mall Grabiluv
Benson BooneBeautiful Things (Karibu Remix)
DisclosureShe's Gone, Dance On
Mr. Belt & WezolIt's Not Right (But It's Ok)
Martin Ikin, Matroda, Sian-Lee4U
Chase & Status, StormzyBACKBONE
Barry Can’t SwimKimbara
ANOTR & Erik Bandt ft. Leven KaliHow You Feel
Nic Fanciulli, Robert CourtoisSet Me Free
Layton Giordani, Eli Brown, OFFAIAHWhen I Push
Mau PBeats For The Underground
LoofyLast Night (Anyma x Layton Giordani Remix)
Adam Port & StryvMove

 

Dieses Thema im Programm:

N-JOY | N-JOY Club | 20.12.2024 | 21:00 Uhr