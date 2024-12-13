Stand: 13.12.2024 21:00 Uhr

Sendung vom 13. Dezember 2024

ArtistTitel
Shermanology Don't You Leave
FISHER x AR/COOcean
Jamie Jones & MiluhskaLa Musa (Bontan Remix)
Dale MoveHit It Off
HozierToo Sweet (Gin and Sonic Remix)
Chris Lorenzo, Amyl & The SniffersU Should Not Be Doing That
Empire Of The SunWe Are The People (Adam Sellouk Remix)
HUGEL, DiploForever
Flex (UK), KuilaDon't Call Me
CASSIMMValerie
BiscitsFreak
Cloonee, Young M.A, InntRawStephanie
RendherMilito Pa (ft. Ssero)
Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc, MecaElectricity
MàkezDay Starter
Joris VoornHorizon

 

