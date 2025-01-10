Stand: 10.01.2025 21:00 Uhr

Sendung vom 10. Januar 2025

ArtistTitel
Matt Sassari, HugelIt Feels So Good
Simon KidzooFreaks Don't Sleep
AYYBODemon Time
Anyma & MassanoAngel In The Dark
HUGEL x Diplo Ft. Malou & YunaForever (MEDUZA Remix)
DisclosureShe's Gone, Dance On
HatirasBeats Keep Rockin'
Florence + The Machine, Morgan SeatreeSay My Name
GalaFreed From Desire (Gin and Sonic Remix)
CASSIMMValerie
Tony Romera, Low Steppa, CrusyWatch Out
BiscitsFreak
Cloonee, Young M.A, InntRawStephanie
MGMTKIDS (Rich DietZ + bradeazy Edit)
Wh0Escalator
unfazedA Gira

 

Dieses Thema im Programm:

N-JOY | N-JOY Club | 10.01.2025 | 21:00 Uhr