Stand: 02.01.2020 19:00 Uhr  - NDR Kultur

Die Kinostarts der Woche

Mord im Herrenhaus und Action in der Elbphilharmonie

Diese Woche neu im Kino:

Biografie: Renée Zellweger spielt Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger spielt die Rolle des Showstars Judy Garland zwar fantastisch - doch etwas weniger Psychologie, dafür mehr Interpretation hätte dem Film "Judy" gutgetan. mehr

03:49
DAS!

Kino: "Drei Engel für Charlie" und "Judy"

DAS!

Vom privaten und beruflichen Fall der großen Judy Garland erzählt der Film "Judy", gespielt von einer großartigen Renée Zellweger und sehr sehenswert. Dagegen lohnt sich die Neuauflage von "Drei Engel für Charlie" gar nicht. Video (03:49 min)

01:58
NDR Info

"3 Engel für Charlie": Hamburg als Kulisse

NDR Info

Bunt, schillernd, schrill: Regisseurin Elizabeth Banks bringt eine Neuauflage des Actionklassikers "3 Engel für Charlie" in die Kinos. Gedreht wurde auch in Hamburg. Video (01:58 min)

02:34
Hamburg Journal

"3 Engel für Charlie": Hollywood in Hamburg

Hamburg Journal

Der Film "3 Engel für Charlie" spielt zum Teil auch vor Hamburger Kulisse. Die richtigen Motive für die Action-Szenen lieferten die Speicherstadt und die HafenCity. Video (02:34 min)

N-JOY

Kino-Check: "Knives Out – Mord ist Familiensache"

N-JOY

Bevor Daniel Craig seinen letzten Auftritt als James Bond hat, ist er jetzt noch in einem anderen Kinofilm zu sehen. Unsere Film-Franzi hat ihn für euch schon gesehen. mehr

"Knives Out": Krimikomödie mit vielen Stars

Die Krimi-Komödie "Knives Out - Mord ist Familiensache" wartet mit einer Vielzahl prominenter Darsteller auf und ist das Vergnüglichste, was es seit Langem im Kino gegeben hat. mehr

Dieses Thema im Programm:

NDR Kultur | Neue Filme | 02.01.2020 | 06:20 Uhr

