Ein Gericht mit Blätterteigtaschen, Rotkohl und Möhren-Bohnen-Gemüse auf einem weißen Teller.

Vegan-Vegetarisch ins neue Jahr

Nordtour -

In Hannover gibt es das älteste vegetarische Restaurant Deutschlands, das Restaurant Hiller. Dort werden immer wieder neue vegan-vegetarische Rezepte ausprobiert, wie Lupinenfilet à la Wellington.

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

Type Status Report

Description None of the ranges in the request's Range header field overlap the current extent of the selected resource or that the set of ranges requested has been rejected due to invalid ranges or an excessive request of small or overlapping ranges.

Apache Tomcat/7.0.90

Informationen zur Sendung
HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

HTTP Status 416 – Range Not Satisfiable

Type Status Report

Description None of the ranges in the request's Range header field overlap the current extent of the selected resource or that the set of ranges requested has been rejected due to invalid ranges or an excessive request of small or overlapping ranges.

Apache Tomcat/7.0.90