Tell people what's going on in my home country

Menschen aus elf Ländern haben am Film "Slava, der Hund" mitgewirkt. Darunter der ukrainische Schauspieler Arsenii Markov, sein in Russland geborener Kollege Ivan Shvedoff und die deutsche Schauspielerin Heike Makatsch. Egal aus welcher Perspektive - für alle ist "Slava, der Hund" ein Herzensprojekt.

Heike Makatsch.

Rolle: Laura, Aktivistin und Pazifistin.

"Eine Low-Budget Produktion wie 'Slava, der Hund' führt dazu, dass die Familie mithilft, dass Freunde dabei sind, dass die Menschen, die miteinander dieses Projekt stemmen, sich kennen und an das Gleiche glauben. Es bedeutet mir etwas, zu einem Film beizutragen, der versucht, Zeitgeschehen zu verarbeiten und eine Sprache zu finden – was ja nicht so einfach ist. Man möchte ja völkerverbindend wirken - und ich denke, das kann der Film auch.

Arsenii Markov

Rolle: Zahar, ein ukrainischer Spion und Drohnenpilot

"This is a way to tell people about what is going on in my home country right now – and it means a lot to me."

Ivan Shvedoff

Rolle: Nikolai, der russische Exfreund von Nyka, bei dem sie mit ihrer Familie in Hamburg unterkommt.

Such a theme and such a subject needs to be reflected in art and in films.

Yes, I was born in Russia, but I don’t consider myself Russian, as I have consciously moved to another country in 1999. I have got nothing to do with Russia anymore and I fully support Ukraine. And it is very important to have a clear understanding of who started this war: Russia. I know people who suffered and are still suffering through this war – who had to flee, who were injured or got killed. So it’s a very personal matter to me.